New trial set after conviction overturned

LEAVENWORTH — A new trial date has been set for a Leavenworth woman whose earlier conviction for rape was overturned.

The new trial for Mahogany Payne is scheduled to begin March 9 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Payne, 43, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

The conviction was overturned in September. Appellate judges found that the District Court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney to finish his closing argument.

The date of Payne’s new was selected Friday when Payne appeared in court with her attorney, Greg Robinson.

Payne remained in custody Friday, and Robinson requested a reduction in his client’s bond.

Artesian Valley Health System receives grant

MEADE — Artesian Valley Health System is the recent recipient of grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

A local nonprofit organization in Meade, Artesian Valley Health System provides a wide range of care services through Meade District Hospital, Meade and Plains Rural Health clinics, and Lone Tree Retirement Center.

AVHS recognizes the importance and need for physical, social, emotional and audiology screening for children, which prompted the creation of the Pediatric Early Detection Wins Project.

According to AVHS, the pediatric project helps purchase needed developmental screening tools, social and emotional screenings for all pediatric visits, and train an additional staff member on audiology testing.

The grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas, totaling $2,200, will go toward the project, bringing its total funds raised to $2,216.10