Fort Leavenworth Lamp reporter Katie Peterson competed in the national Princess of America pageant in Branson, Missouri, last summer with the title Miss Southern States Princess of America. Though Peterson only finished in the top eight in her division and second runner up for talent, she still holds her regional title and is passionate about making a difference with her platform Music Healing the Heart and Soul.

Fort Leavenworth Lamp reporter Katie Peterson competed in the national Princess of America pageant in Branson, Missouri, last summer with the title Miss Southern States Princess of America. Though Peterson only finished in the top eight in her division and second runner up for talent, she still holds her regional title and is passionate about making a difference with her platform Music Healing the Heart and Soul.

Music Healing the Heart and Soul is dedicated to bringing awareness to the importance of music education while supporting the Save The Music Foundation.

To raise money for the foundation, Music Healing the Heart and Soul will be sponsoring a benefit concert and silent auction Jan. 17 at First United Methodist Church of Leavenworth, 422 Chestnut St.

“Music has always been a major part of my life. It is my outlet, my way of expression and the fire within my soul,” Peterson said. “Just as country artist Tim McGraw says in his 2005 song ‘Things Change,’ ‘Some say it’s too country. Others say it’s too rock n’ roll. But it’s just good music if you can feel it in your soul.’ There is no line of a song that rings truer for me. Music has been a source of comfort, joy and healing through many times in my life.

“I would’ve never known the power music can have if it wasn’t instilled in me at a young age, and I was given the chance to let it flourish in school. Being a student who was not much into sports, music was my main source of feeling as if I fit in. Without it, I don’t know what I would have done.”

The Christian-themed concert will feature performances by Ryan Agnew, Westside Church of Leavenworth worship leader, Jodi Rinehart Keay, singer/songwriter and voice and pageant coach, Peterson and headline performers Allen Asbury and the Brooks Brothers.

The concert is free, but free-will donations will be accepted at the door. All ages are welcome, but there will be child care available. Donations to the church are encouraged with the use of the child care facilities.

The doors will open at 5 p.m., which will signal the start of the silent auction. The concert begins at 6 p.m. All proceeds will be donated to Save The Music.

According to www.savethemusic.org, Save The Music partners with local communities and school districts to build sustainable music programs. The foundation does this by funding grants; donating instruments, music technology and other equipment; supporting teachers with professional development, ongoing program support and other resources; and advocating for music education at the local, state and national levels to ensure music is part of a well-rounded education.

“This foundation is a chance for children all over the country to have the chance I had and discover the music that they feel in their soul,” Peterson said, “so please consider joining us.”

Donate ahead of time via PayPal at paypal.me/healingheartandsoul

For more information or other ways to donate, email Peterson at musichealingtheheartandsoul@gmail.com