A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house.

Cameron J. Walton, 37, pleaded Tuesday in Leavenworth County District Court to the charge of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton pleaded guilty to attacking an employee at the facility. The incident happened on the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will make a joint recommendation for a 12-year prison sentence.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said the maximum possible sentence for the crime would be more than 20 years. The judge said he is not bound by the sentencing recommendation resulting from the plea agreement.

“They’re going to recommend it to me, but I don’t have to follow it,” he said.

Walton’s case had been scheduled to go to trial Jan. 21.

During Tuesday’s plea hearing, Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams said Walton admitted to striking the victim several times in the face with a closed fist and stomping on the victim once he was on the floor.

When a police officer arrived, the victim was “unresponsive but breathing,” Williams said.

After being taken to the hospital, the victim was on a respirator for 10 days before regaining consciousness.

Williams said she had discussed the plea agreement with the victim before Tuesday’s hearing. The victim was in the courtroom for the hearing.

Defense attorney Clinton Lee acknowledged there have been concerns about his client’s competency during the case and Walton has been sent to Larned State Security Hospital twice.

But Lee said his client is being prescribed medication. And the defense attorney said he did not believe Walton was incompetent as he entered his plea Tuesday.

“I am being prescribed medication, but I do understand what is going on in the court proceedings,” Walton said.

Walton remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.

