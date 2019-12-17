Former VP of bank pleads guilty to embezzling

HARVEYVILLE — A former vice president at Harveyville National Bank has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of embezzlement, U.S. Attorney for Kansas Stephen McAllister announced Tuesday.

The defendant, Debra Kay Converse, 60, of Harveyville, also agreed to make restitution of approximately $107,175 in the case.

According to McAllister, Converse on Monday pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement at federal court in Topeka.

In her plea agreement, Converse admitted that in April the president of First National Bank reported to the Wabaunsee County sheriff that he believed Converse had embezzled from the bank while she was vice president.

McAllister said the bank’s investigation focused on what Converse claimed were glitches in software.

On March 29, Converse resigned from the bank and the bank initiated an audit.

The bank also learned that Converse, while serving as city treasurer for Harveyville, wrote $5,700 in checks payable to First National Bank for processing residents’ utility payments. Rather than crediting the revenue to the bank, she cashed the checks, McAllister said.

Sentencing for Converse is scheduled for March 9. She could face up to 30 years in federal prison.

McAllister commended the FBI and assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Hathaway for their work on the case.

Shooting suspect faces probation violation

WYANDOTTE COUNTY — A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, is now in custody in Wyandotte County. And Hugo A. Villanueva-Morales also is still accused of violating his probation in Leavenworth County.

Todd Thompson, county attorney for Leavenworth County, said his office will work with officials in Wyandotte County in order to proceed with the prosecution of Villanueva-Morales for the alleged probation violation.

Villanueva-Morales, 30, had been sought for an Oct. 6 shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas. He faces four first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Another man, Javier Alatorre, also has been charged in connection to the shooting. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.