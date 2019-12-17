Ottawa May Masters wrestlers continued their successful season Sunday in Paola. There were 31 Ottawa wrestlers that placed in the top five at the tournament.

Here are the results:

First place

Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40; Gunnar Jung, 6U. 61; Brock Sutton, 10U, 75; Parker Guge, 14U, 110; Grady Sumrall, 14U, 120; Baylie Wieneke, Girls, K-5th, 43.

Second place

Amaya Alarcon, Girls K-5th, 43; Alicia Mathias, Girls 6th-8th, 130; Antonio Sandoval, 6U, 52; Cohen Emperley, 6U, 52; Sailor Wilson, 8U, 64; Sam Clevenger, 14U, 140.

Third place

Vince Coons, 6U, 52; Karl Ulrich, 6U, 52; Slater Hedrick, 8U, 76; Royce Ulrich, 10U, 73; Landon Petitjean, 12U, 84; Colton Ray, 14U, 90; Aubrey Stauffer, Girls K-5th, 54; Julie Platt, Girls 6th-8th, 111; Abigail Mathias,Girls 6th-8th, 113.

Fourth place

Bo Beers, 6U, 46; Brody Harmon, 6U, 37; Landon Nicholson, 8U, 61; Reid McClay, 10U, 70; Julie Platt, 10U, 120; Cole Mader, 12U, 72; Landon Vaughn, 14U, 135; Emery Hughes, Girls K-5th, 35; Ebony Hughes, Girls K-5th, 66; Ellie Beers, Girls 6th-8th, 62.

Fifth place:

Levi Mader, 10U, 52.