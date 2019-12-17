A man charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, is now in custody in Wyandotte County. And Hugo A. Villanueva-Morales also is still accused of violating his probation in Leavenworth County.

Todd Thompson, county attorney for Leavenworth County, said his office will work with officials in Wyandotte County in order to proceed with the prosecution of Villanueva-Morales for the alleged probation violation.

Villanueva-Morales, 30, had been sought for an Oct. 6 shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas. He faces four first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting.

Another man, Javier Alatorre, also has been charged in connection to the shooting. He was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Villanueva-Morales had remained at large until he was arrested last week in Mexico. Over the weekend, he was booked into a detention center in Wyandotte County, according to The Associated Press.

Villanueva-Morales was placed on probation last year following a conviction in Leavenworth County District Court for the introduction of contraband in a correctional facility.

The crime was committed in July 2015 while Villanueva-Morales was an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

By the time he was sentenced, he already had been released from prison.

Court records indicate the standard sentence for the contraband charge given Villanueva-Morales’ criminal history would have been 120 months in prison. But District Judge Michael Gibbens agreed to a departure. The judge suspended a 60-month prison sentence and placed Villanueva-Morales on probation for three years.

During the Sept. 4, 2018, sentencing, the judge said there were two compelling and substantial reasons that factored into his decision, according to a transcript of the hearing.

One reason was the fact that Villanueva-Morales was considered to have done well on parole.

Gibbens said this was evidenced by a letter from the defendant’s supervising authority.

The other was the amount of contraband, which was synthetic marijuana, that had been in the defendant’s possession.

The judge said this amount could be classified as being for personal use rather than distribution.

During the sentencing hearing, Gibbens cautioned Villanueva-Morales not to mess up while on probation. The judge said he likely would order Villanueva-Morales to serve the suspended prison sentence if the defendant were to appear before him again.

After the Oct. 6 shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, the Leavenworth County Attorney's Office filed a motion to revoke Villanueva-Morales’ probation.

The motion included an affidavit prepared by Leavenworth County Community Corrections. The affidavit alleges Villanueva-Morales violated several conditions of his probation including violating the law, possessing a firearm and visiting an establishment that serves alcohol.

During an Oct. 10 hearing in the probation violation case, Gibbens issued a bench warrant for Villanueva-Morales' arrest.

Villanueva-Morales also is facing a third-degree assault charge in Jackson County, Missouri.

The Associated Press reports Villanueva-Morales also faces federal charges for an alleged unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

