The Board of County Commissioners of Leavenworth County will consider applications to fill the vacancy of the unexpired term of trustee for the Delaware Township Board. The township trustee term will expire January 2021.

Applications must be submitted to the County Clerk’s Office at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., prior to 5 p.m. Jan. 3.

Applicants must be registered voters and reside in Delaware Township. People interested in serving in this capacity should file an application with Janet Klasinski, Leavenworth County clerk. For more information, contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-684-0422.