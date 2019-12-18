Two choirs from Lansing High School will be featured in the “Sounds of the Holiday” program, which will air on television stations in the Kansas City area.

Two choirs from Lansing High School will be featured in the “Sounds of the Holiday” program, which will air on television stations in the Kansas City area.

The program will feature the Lansing High School Legacy Singers and Women’s Ensemble.

The program will air at 4 a.m. and again at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 on KSHB Channel 41. The program also will air at 6 a.m. Dec. 25 and 5 p.m. Dec. 28 on KMCI 38 The Spot.

This marks the second year Lansing students have been featured on the annual program, according to Brian White, director of choral activities at Lansing High School.