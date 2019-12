Topeka police were investigating the robbery of a gas station and convenience store that occurred late Wednesday on the city's west side, officials said.

The hold-up occurred around 10 p.m. at the Phillips 66 location at 4301 S.W. 21st.

Police were continuing to search for the robbers on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

Anyone with information may Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.