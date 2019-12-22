Harlan Beal will celebrate his 80th birthday with friends and family at Skaets Steak Shop from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29.

For over 30 years, Harlan managed grocery stores in Hutchinson and South Hutchinson: Hart’s IGA, Risley’s IGA, Harpers IGA and Dave’s IGA. He was a Kansas State High School referee and a professional umpire for the USSSA Sports Association. In mid-life he managed Underground Vaults and Storage. He is now enjoying retirement from USD 308 where he served as the head custodian at Faris and Wiley Schools.

Almost 60 years ago, he married Judy Morrow in the chapel of the First Christian Church. They have two children, Lori Meis of Hutchinson, Brad Beal of Haven and three grands, Sheldon, Haley and Hannah Beal.

If you are a friend of Harlan’s, feel free to stop by Skaets on Sunday afternoon and he will buy you a cup of coffee.