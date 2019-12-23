Four of seven reporting high schools in Reno County produced a 2019 ACT average composite score lower than the statewide score, and a couple of schools registered below the even-lower nationwide average.

The 2019 ACT scores belong to those seniors who graduated in spring 2019. Nickerson High School had the highest score in Reno County, and Fairfield High School had the lowest score. Efforts to obtain Central Christian High School’s figure were not successful.

Not only did Nickerson High’s score top the statewide average, but it was the highest for the school in data stretching back to 2013.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Assistant Superintendent Penny Stoss said they were “pleased” with that achievement. She said they’ve been doing a lot of work in the area of ACT preparation, and it’s finally starting to pay off in the results.

Besides Nickerson High, Trinity Catholic High School also surpassed the statewide average. Haven High School’s score matched the state’s average. Last year’s seniors at Pretty Prairie High School and Fairfield High School produced the overall lowest scores, resulting in an average for those schools that fell below the nationwide average composite of 20.7.

Scores

The American College Testing examination measures mathematics, reading and English, and science. It is the most common test taken by Kansas high school students for college admissions and can lead to scholarships.

Overall, Kansas students performed better than the nationwide average. But both state and national average composite scores have dropped in 2019, and Kansas’ average has slipped every year since it stood at 21.9 in 2015.

The area ACT average composite scores for the Class of 2019, compared to the statewide average of 21.2, according to data supplied by the schools or school districts, were:

• Buhler High School: 21.0; 21.2

• Fairfield High School: 19.0; 21.2

• Haven High School: 21.2; 21.2

• Hutchinson High School: 21.1; 21.2

• Nickerson High School: 22.5; 21.2

• Pretty Prairie High School: 20.0; 21.2

• Trinity Catholic High School: 21.3; 21.2

• Central Christian High School: Not available.

Going down

Kansas Deputy Commissioner of Education Brad Neuenswander said slipping ACT scores was a topic of concern for some state education officials attending a recent national conference.

As the ACT test method moves from paper-and-pencil — still the most prevalent method in Kansas — to the computer, is that affecting scores?

Neuenswander doesn’t know the answer to that, but he expects Kansas will produce lower scores in coming years, based on the history of other states that moved to a statewide contract to increase access to the ACT.

Two years ago, the Legislature appropriated money for the Kansas State Department of Education to enter into a contract with ACT, Neuenswander said. The ACT is available for free — one time for free — for every high school student. Students who might not have taken it because they couldn’t afford the fee no longer face that barrier. Also, because it is free, students who might not have considered college may take the test now.

Slightly over half the students across the U.S. take the ACT before graduating — others take other standardized testing — and between 70% and 80% of Kansas students take it.

“We’re going to have significantly more kids taking the test,” Neuenswander said, expecting within two to three years, over 90% of Kansas kids will be taking the ACT. The more students who take it — including those who may not think they will go on to college — raises the likelihood the overall average could fall in the next few years, according to Neuenswander.

“That’s not an excuse. That’s the reality,” he said.

The first year showing at least some impact from the availability of the free test was 2019. Some seniors who had not taken it until their senior year, were able to do so free.

Junior year

Junior year is the best year to take the ACT, Neuenswander said. The student who took Algebra I during freshman year, and geometry as a sophomore, will be in Algebra II as a junior. If the student waits until senior year to take the test, he or she is “going to forget a lot of the content,” Neuenswander said.

Students can take the ACT multiple times. The student’s last test result has been the one influencing the school’s record for a graduating class. “Moving forward, and ACT just made this change this fall, it’s going to be whatever their highest score was,” Neuenswander said, that will figure into the student’s graduating class score.

The state is also offering the PreACT exam free for freshmen, and Buhler USD 313 Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Instruction Cindy Couchman considers that a valuable tool.

Drilling down

PreACT scores can predict an expected range for the ACT score. Also, they can reveal categories in a subject — such as statistics and probability in math — that teachers need to work on to prepare students.

“We will take those results (PreACT) and share it with our middle school teachers,” Couchman said. They “can use it to drive the curriculum,” Couchman told the Buhler USD 313 school board this month.

Couchman likes the PreACT, but the predicted ACT range for those young high school students is a wide one.

The composite for Buhler High’s freshmen on the PreACT was 17.5, indicating those students could have a composite on the ACT they may take as juniors between 19 to 23.

”Twenty-three is good; 19, not so much,” Couchman said.

The reading score for the PreACT was 18.9, putting those freshmen on target to get anywhere from a 19 to a 27 on reading on the ACT. “We’ll see,” Couchman said.

'Every kid'

The Kansas State Department of Education’s message to school districts is: Don’t discourage any student from taking the ACT because you’re worried about your score.

"Provide every kid the opportunity," Neuenswander said. Some students may not think they are college material and may not plan to go to college, and the ACT result can lead to a change in plans, he said.

ACT composite average scores at Reno County high schools have bounced up and down starting in 2013 through 2019, but some trends are visible.

Haven High and Buhler High have been generally above or at the state average; Fairfield High has fallen below the state average every year; and Nickerson High mostly has been lower than the state average. Pretty Prairie High was below the state average four of the seven years. Hutchinson High was above the state average for three of the seven years, below the state average for three years, and matched the state average one year.

With a smaller school, students with particularly high or especially low test results can swing the results, Couchman said.

Buhler High’s recent scores have been up or down. “The next year, by pattern, we should be really high,” Couchman said.