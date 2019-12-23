The city of Lansing is asking a judge to change his ruling regarding an agreement that was used to establish Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1.

Attorneys for the city filed a motion to alter or amend a judgment Monday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The motion was a response to District Judge David King's ruling last month regarding the impact of the potential termination of an interlocal agreement between the city of Lansing, Leavenworth County and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

The 2003 agreement was used to establish Fire District No. 1, which serves Lansing and Delaware and High Prairie townships.

City of Lansing officials have notified the other parties to the agreement that they intend to terminate the contract in June 2020.

Lansing officials have announced plans to start a city fire department.

Lansing officials have sought to use language in the termination provision of the agreement to divide up the fire district’s assets among the parties.

Attorneys for the two townships filed a lawsuit in January in Leavenworth County District Court. The attorneys, who requested a declaratory judgment, argued the termination provision is contrary to state law concerning the disorganization of fire districts.

In a written decision released in November, King ruled the city of Lansing cannot use the termination of the agreement to unilaterally withdraw from Fire District No. 1.

King stated in his decision that the interlocal agreement cannot be used to require the apportionment of the fire district's property upon termination.

But attorneys for the city of Lansing disagree with King's interpretation of the interlocal agreement and ask him to amend his ruling to allow the apportionment of the fire district's assets among the parties.

The motion filed Monday by the city's attorneys also asks King to change his ruling to declare that the authority to alter or disorganize Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 is vested with the district's Board of Trustees. The motion argues the Leavenworth County Commission turned over this authority to the district's Board of Trustees as part of the 2003 interlocal agreement.

