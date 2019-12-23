Iowa man killed, Carbondale teen injured in crash

BURLINGAME — A 20-year-old Iowa man was killed and a 16-year-old Carbondale boy was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1:15 a.m. at 426 E. Santa Fe Ave., just east of Burlingame.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Ford Mustang was westbound on US-56 highway when it left the roadway to the north, entered a yard and struck two trees before coming to rest in a creek bed.

The driver, identified as Nicholas James Swanson, of Shenandoah, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Swanson wasn't wearing a seat belt.

A passenger, William Vance Rhoades, was reported to have suffered minor injuries and was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. The patrol said Rhoades wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Damage in BB shootings over $13K so far

SALINA — A series of BB shootings has caused over $13,000 in damage so far in Salina.

Salina Police said it worked 47 damage to property cases from Friday morning to Sunday involving BBs shot into windows in the city.

According to police the highest concentration of damage is in an area east of Ohio Street near Indian Rock Park.

Police said 45 vehicles, two businesses and two residences all had windows shot out. According to police, of the 47 cases, about 12 also involved eggs thrown, which caused some damage to paint.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to notify police.