Authorities are investigating an incident in which three people reportedly attacked a man before forcing their way into a Leavenworth home. Others inside the home were threatened at gunpoint, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 12:14 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 900 block of Kiowa Street.

One of the victims reported that he saw the suspects, two men and a woman, outside of a residence. The victim went outside to talk to the suspects. The victim reportedly was struck in the face with a fist and a handgun, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspects then reportedly forced the man back inside the residence. The female suspect reportedly pointed a handgun at people inside the home and made threats.

The suspects left the residence.

The man who was struck in the face was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle, according to Nicodemus.

Police believe they have identified the suspects. Nicodemus would not comment about a possible motive.