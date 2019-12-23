Police are investigating a report of a gun being fired at a man in Leavenworth.

The incident was reported at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of South Broadway. No injuries were reported, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The victim, a 27-year man, reported that he did not see the person who fired the shot.

The victim was standing outside of a house. The bullet reportedly struck the house.