A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a Leavenworth business, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 7:13 p.m. Friday at Family Dollar, 104 N. Broadway.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said officers were called to that location for a report of a customer using fake money. The suspect, a 29-year-old Leavenworth woman, was still at the store when police arrived.

Nicodemus said authorities believe the $100 bill is fake based on its appearance and the paper used. Officers seized other bills from the woman that they also believe are counterfeit.

The woman was arrested for an allegation of possession of counterfeit currency.

Nicodemus said the Police Department will notify federal authorities about the case.