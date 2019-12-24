Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman T. Jones announced late Monday afternoon that Lt. John Lehnherr had been promoted to captain and put in command of the KHP's Troop G, which oversees traffic law enforcement on the Kansas Turnpike.

Lehnherr joined the KHP in 1999 and served with Troop F in Sedgwick County before being transferred in 2005 to Troop G, where he was promoted to lieutenant in 2011, the KHP said in a news release.

It indicated that Lehnherr, a native of Eureka, previously served as a deputy from 1994 to 1999 in Eureka with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.

Lehnherr graduated from Eureka High School. He has a bachelor's degree in strategic leadership from Southwestern College at Winfield.