A Topeka police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest Tuesday in connection with drunk driving.

According to a news release from the Topeka Police Department, deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash on Christmas Eve in the 3000 block of S.W. Randolph Ave. Upon investigation, police officer Jeremy Gallegos was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Gallegos was booked into the Shawnee County Jail but has since been released. He has been placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Shawnee County District Attorney's office. According to the news release, the police department also plans to conduct an internal administrative review of the incident.