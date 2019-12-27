To encourage people to begin the New Year on the right foot, more than 20 Kansas state parks are taking part in First Day Hikes on Jan. 1.

For many, this New Year's hike is a way to remind people about what the outdoors has to offer. Denise Selbee-Koch runs Dirty Girl Adventures, an outdoor adventure group that encourages people, especially women, to be outdoors. Dirty Girls is volunteering at Perry State Park during its First Day Hike.

"It's a great way to start the year and start off with the intention to get out more often," Selbee-Koch said. "We have a motto of 'Adventure where you are. ... It's great to dream of going on a magical advance to a place like the Grand Canyon or Colorado, but on Thursday night after work you can't do that. You need to be able to adventure where you are and Kansas has some great places."

With the exception of the off-trail hike at Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, all hikes allow pets if they are on a leash.

Hikes will take place at the following parks on New Year's Day, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism:

Clinton State Park, Lawrence: 10 a.m. meeting at entrance of Campground 3, easy difficulty, 1 mile.

Crawford State Park, Farlington: 10 a.m. meeting at the Beach Shelter House, moderate difficulty, 2 miles.

Little Jerusalem Badlands State Park, Elkader: Noon, on-trail hike, easy difficulty, 1-2 miles, off-trail hike, advanced difficulty, 1 mile.

El Dorado State Park, El Dorado: 1 p.m. meeting at Walnut River Cabins, easy to moderate difficulty, 2 miles.

Wilson State Park, Wilson: 1 p.m. meeting at parking lot across from Cedar Trail head, easy difficulty, 1 mile.

Fall River State Park, Fall River: 2 p.m. meeting at Fall River Maintenance Shop/Trail Head, easy difficulty, 3/4 of a mile.

Green Recreational Trail, Pratt: 1 p.m. meeting at Barn/Shop, easy to moderate difficulty, 1 mile.

Kanopolis State Park, Meridan: 10 a.m. meeting at the Kapopolis State Park Office, easy difficulty, 1.6 miles.

Cedar Bluff State Park, Ellis: 10 a.m. meeting at the Cedar Bluff State Park Office.

Perry State Park, Meridan: 10 a.m. meeting at Wild Horse Equestrian Day Use Area in Wild Horse Campground.

Ponoma State Park, Vassar: 1 p.m. meeting at the Pomona State Park Office, easy difficulty, 1.5 miles to 2 miles.

Tuttle Creek State Park, Manhattan: 10:30 a.m. meeting at the Tuttle Creek State Park Office, easy difficulty, 1 mile to 3 miles.

Milford State Park, Milford: 1 p.m. meeting at the Crystal Trail Head parking lot near Walnut Grove Campground, easy to moderate difficulty.

Meade State Park, Meade: 3 p.m. meeting at the Meade State Park Office, easy difficulty, 2.5 miles.

Sand Hills State Park, Hutchinson: 10 a.m. meeting at the Sand Hills State Park Office Cabin, easy to moderate difficulty, 1 mile.

Cheney State Park, Cheney: 2 p.m. meeting at the Cheney State Park Office, easy to moderate difficulty, 1/2 mile to 3/4 mile.

Flint Hills Nature Trail, Ottawa: 2 p.m. meeting at the Old Depot in Ottawa, 2 miles.

Elk City State Park, Independence: 11 a.m. meeting at the Overlook Trail Head, moderate difficulty, 1 mile.

Hillsdale State Park, Paola: 10:30 a.m. meeting at the Hillsdale State Park Office, easy difficulty, 3 miles.

Prairie Dog State Park, Norton: 8 a.m. meeting at the Nature Trail Parking Lot, moderate difficulty, 1.4 miles.

Historic Lake Scott State Park, Scott City: 10 a.m. meeting at the trail head, moderate difficulty, 1 mile to 2 miles.

Webster State Park, Stockton: 10 a.m. meeting at the Coyote Trail Head, easy difficulty, 3 miles.