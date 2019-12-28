Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to two rollover accidents on Christmas Eve.

The first crash was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday on 179th Street near Shawnee Road.

A 60-year-old man was driving a 2005 International truck, which was hauling a trailer, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

Deputies believe hay loaded on the trailer caused the truck and trailer to overturn into a ditch.

The driver was transported to the hospital by Leavenworth County EMS to be treated for various injuries, according to Sherley.

The second crash was reported at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday on 235th Street near 4-H Road.

A Saturn Sedan apparently went off the road into a ditch and overturned multiple times.

The driver, a 22-year-old Leavenworth man, suffered a head injury. His passenger, a 20-year-old Tonganoxie man, also suffered head injuries and other injuries, according to Sherley.

The two men were transported to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.

The investigation of the accident continues, according to Sherley.