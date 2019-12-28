A driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries when his car struck a barrier on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:08 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70.

A 30-year-old Independence, Missouri, man was driving east in a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze when he apparently fell asleep. The car drifted into the median and struck a barrier wall, according to a report posted on a KHP website.

The driver was taken to Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas.