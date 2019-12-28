A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man facing a murder charge in connection to a fatal crash in Leavenworth County.

The hearing for Anthony J. Dorsey, 29, is scheduled for Feb. 12.

Dorsey, 29, is charged with what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder, and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Sept. 30 on Interstate 70 in southern Leavenworth County.

Dorsey allegedly was fleeing from law enforcement officers on I-70 when he was involved in a crash. Another driver, Nathan Pena of Brookfield, Illinois, was killed in the crash.

Dorsey previously had been released on parole from the Kansas Department of Corrections. But he was considered a parole absconder at the time of the crash.

Under state law, felony murder occurs during “the commission of, attempt to commit, or flight from any inherently dangerous felony.”

Evidence will be presented during the Feb. 12 preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Dorsey should proceed.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled Friday as Dorsey appeared in court with his attorney, Clinton Lee.

Lee said he believes the preliminary hearing should take about one hour.

Dorsey remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

