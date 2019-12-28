A pretrial conference has been continued in the case of a Leavenworth woman who is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of her son.

The hearing for Catherine M. Smith had been scheduled for Friday in Leavenworth County District Court.

But a prosecutor requested a continuance. The hearing has been rescheduled for next week.

Smith, 32, is charged with reckless second-degree murder in connection to the Nov, 29, 2018, death of her 19-month-old son.

Smith is not accused of intentionally killing the boy. But the death is alleged to have resulted from reckless behavior under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.

Smith is alleged to have left her son in a room where the temperature exceeded 90 degrees without checking on him for an extended period.

The case is scheduled to go to trial Jan. 21.

Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon has been prosecuting the case, but she was not present for Friday’s hearing.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones told District Judge Michael Gibbens that he would feel better if the pretrial conference was continued until Lowdon was available.

Gibbens continued the hearing until Jan. 3.

The parties also had been scheduled to take up pre-trial motions Friday. But this did not occur because of the continuance.

Smith’s attorney, Clinton Lee, has filed what is known as a motion in limine. Lee is seeking an order from the judge to preclude the prosecution and prosecution witnesses from introducing evidence or testimony about an incident that reportedly occurred Sept. 2, 2018, while the Smith’s child was taking a bath.

According to the motion, the child became submerged under water and was taken to the emergency room for care and observation.

Lee argues in his written motion that this incident is not relevant to the crime for which his client is charged. The defense attorney also argues that the probative value of the bathing incident is substantially outweighed by the prejudicial impact it would have.

“The only reason to introduce this evidence is to paint (the) Defendant as a bad mother in the eyes of the jurors, which should be prohibited as being unduly prejudicial,” Lee wrote.

Smith is free on a $25,000 bond as she awaits trial.

