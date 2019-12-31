A sunny day with highs in the lower-40s is expected Tuesday in Topeka on the final day of 2019.

Look for more sunshine and a slightly warmer day on Wednesday, with highs in the lower-50s expected on New Year's Day.

A chance for showers enters the picture on Thursday, when highs again should be in the lower-50s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Clear, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday, New Year's Day: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 37. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

• Thursday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Friday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.