Look for partly sunny skied with highs in the lower-50s on Thursday in the Topeka area.

Highs Friday should be slightly cooler, with the mercury only reaching the lower-40s.

Weekend highs on Saturday should be in the mid-40s with highs Sunday in the lower-50s.

No precipitation is expected in the next week in Topeka.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.