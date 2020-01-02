Delorise M. Davis, 72, Went to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 23, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 16, 1947 in Danville, Illinois to Joseph and Katherina Mary "Hughes" Roose. Delorise had many different talents that she used throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed watching wrestling; planting flowers and gardening. Delorise enjoyed being outside in nature. She really enjoyed baking and loved having flour fights with her children and grandchildren. She had an amazing sense of humor and a beautiful smile that would light up any room.

Delorise is survived by her children Carol Finley(Brandon), Nichole Davis and Lisa Shatto; grandchildren Draven Finley, Daveion Finley, Mareion Gonzalez, Mysterie Simon, Tenaya Hix, Christin Cline(Andrew), Chelsey Starwalt(Brian), Amandda Hampton, Jessicca Richie, Tabitha Shatto and Brook Shatto; sisters MaryLou Hazelbaker(Bill) and Diana Shaw(Chris); several nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Katherina Roose, Her son Richard Shatto, twin grandchildren Morgan Lefay and Freya Renea; brother William Bush and sister Margaret Buckaloo.

Visitation will be held 1 p.m. Friday (Jan. 3, 2019) to service time with funeral service being held at 3 p.m., both at Heritage Funeral Home, 206 E. Central Ave., El Dorado, KS.

Family asks that memorials be made in Delorise's memory to the American Lung Association or the American Diabetes Association.