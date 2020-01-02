1. NAACP meeting: 7-8 p.m. Thursday, HCC Alumni Room. Join the NAACP in the Alumni Room of HCC’s student union for quarterly reports and details on the upcoming King Day celebration. Featured speaker will be Kenya Cox, NAACP state president. Cox plans to provide a plan of action for the local branch for 2020.

2. Diabetes Support Group: 7 p.m. Thursday, Newton Medical Center, 600 Medical Center Dr., Newton. Join the first Diabetes Support Group of 2020 and get back on track after the holidays.

3. "The Polar Express": through Jan. 4, Cosmosphere, 1100 N. Plum St., Hutchinson. Tickets at cosmo.org. A Cosmosphere tradition for over 10 years. In the film, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express. During his adventure, he learns about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.