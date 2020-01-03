Leavenworth’s city manager acknowledges city crews probably could have done a better job of removing snow from residential streets during a recent storm.

Paul Kramer said workers did a pretty good job overall in responding to a Dec. 15 snow storm. But he believes city workers could have started plowing snow from residential streets sooner.

“We had a lot of new employees,” Kramer said.

He feels crews can do a little better in the future.

The Dec. 15 storm marked the first significant snowfall of the winter season.

Between four and 5.5. inches of snow fell in Leavenworth County, according to Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Kramer said city of Leavenworth workers plowed the city’s emergency snow routes three or four times before they started clearing residential streets.

By then, vehicles had traveled on residential streets, packing snow on the roadways. Kramer said it becomes difficult to plow streets once the snow is packed.

Kramer acknowledged there are areas the city can work on in regards to snow removal during a Dec. 17 meeting of the Leavenworth City Commission.

“We have high standards,” he said during the meeting.

