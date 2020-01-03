No injuries were reported following a fire at a Fort Leavenworth residence.

The fire was reported at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on 7th Cavalry Road on the Army installation.

The fire was blamed on a water heater malfunction, according to George Marcec, public affairs operations officer for the Fort Leavenworth garrison.

Members of Fort Leavenworth Fire Department extinguished the fire within 15 minutes.

The water heater and flooring in the area were damaged, according to Marcec.