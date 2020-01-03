So far, the Kansas State Wildcats have done little to inspire confidence that they were underrated as the No. 9 preseason pick in the Big 12.

They'll get their first chance to prove the prognosticators wrong Saturday, when they travel to Norman, Okla., for a noon tipoff against Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center.

"Eager? Very eager," K-State junior guard Mike McGuirl said. "We're the Big 12 champs (and) we've got a lot on our shoulders, we know that.

"(We're) off to not the ideal nonconference, and now I guess we're ready to come back and prove ourselves, and we know what we're capable of and we're excited to show it."

True, the Wildcats shared the Big 12 regular-season title with Texas Tech last year, but with the senior trio of Barry Brown, Dean Wade and Kamau Stokes leading the way. The 2019-20 version has battled inconsistency, struggled late in games and takes a 7-5 record into league play. Oklahoma, which was picked eighth in the coaches preseason poll, is 9-3.

K-State wrapped up the 2019 portion on a high note, hanging on late for a 69-67 victory over Tulsa. More important to coach Bruce Weber was the fact that seniors Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien, plus juniors Cartier Diarra and McGuirl, led the way.

"If we can get consistent effort from them and consistent production from them, it's going to help, and then the other guys can just kind of blend in," Weber said. "It will be interesting; start of a new decade."

Diarra had 25 points and seven assists, Sneed 18 points and six rebounds, Mawien nine points with seven rebounds and McGuirl eight points plus seven rebounds in the Tulsa game.

McGuirl pointed out that two years ago the Wildcats were picked eighth in the Big 12 preseason poll and finished fourth.

"We're picked ninth this year and it means nothing," he said. "It has absolutely no implication on where we're going to finish at all.

"We're just highly motivated to do what we know we can do."

The Wildcats will open against an Oklahoma team that has won two straight against Central Florida (53-52) and Texas-Rio Grande Valley (91-72) after dropping the previous two to Wichita State and Creighton. Senior forward Kristian Doolittle leads the Sooners with 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, while junior guard Austin Reaves — a Wichita State transfer — adds 16.3 points and junior Brady Manek 15.4 points and 6.3 rebounds.

"Obviously Doolittle (and) Manek are really good players," Weber said. "We've got to be able to stop them. But at the same (time), what's hurt us all year? The other guys. You look at the Saint Louis game (a 66-63 loss), (Hasahn) French and (Jordan) Goodwin. We stopped them but we didn't stop the other guys."

Sneed continues to lead K-State in scoring with 14.4 points per game and is second in rebounding with a 5.2 average. Diarra adds 12.8 points and a team-best 5.8 assists, with Makol contributing 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds.