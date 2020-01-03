One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution Thursday morning following a fire at a Leavenworth residence, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 6:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said firefighters believe a night light caused the fire. Brooks said the light, which was plugged into an outlet, probably overheated.

A wall was scorched and curtains caught on fire. Brooks said firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.