A woman reported she was robbed while stopped at a traffic light in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported Dec. 26. Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said investigators are not sure of the exact location of the crime. The victim, who is not from Leavenworth, offered more than one possible location.

The woman reported she was stopped at a traffic light when the robber approached her. He produced a handgun and demanded her money.

“She turned over her purse and the suspect fled on foot,” Nicodemus said.

The robber was described as a white man who wore a black jacket and blue jeans. He also wore a blue stocking cap.

Nicodemus said police are investigating the matter.