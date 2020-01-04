PITTSBURG — In 2020 Ascension Via Christi’s Cancer Center will turn 25.

During the Mount Carmel Foundation’s annual gala people can learn about what is to come for the Cancer Center thanks to the foundation’s fundraising efforts and community support.

“We’re going to celebrate the last 25 years and the patients and families the Cancer Center has taken care of,” said Johnna Norton, executive director of the Mount Carmel Foundation, “and announce some things that will happen the next couple of years to prepare for next 25 years.”

Each year the Mount Carmel Foundation hosts the gala to benefit the Ascension Via Christi Hospital. The foundation helps support a department grant program and other programs, services, equipment, projects, and education opportunities at the hospital. In 2019, the Gala raised $115,249.

This year’s gala will be themed Moroccan Magic and will be from 6 p.m. to midnight on Jan. 25 at the Pittsburg State University Jack H. Overman Student Center Ballroom. There will be a live auction, silent auction, dinner, drinks, live music “Lost Wax” from KC, raffle and more. People can purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com or at the foundation’s office located in Ascension Via Christi Hospital. The deadline to purchase tickets is Jan. 10.

The foundation is still accepting sponsorships or donations from people, businesses or organizations who would like to provide auction prizes or cash donations which will be used to purchase auction items. People can contact Norton at johnna.norton@ascension.org or 620-235-3512 for information on donating or questions regarding the gala.

During the Moroccan-themed gala, the foundation will also raffle off an eight-day trip to Morocco for two. People do not have to be present at the gala to win. The raffle tickets for the trip can be purchased by contacting Norton and the cost is $50 for one ticket or $100 for three. Only 500 tickets for the trip will be sold, Norton said.