KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College men’s basketball team twice overcame deficits to claim a 79-78 overtime win over Avila Saturday in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play in Kansas City.

The Threshers trailed by nine with 5:30 remaining in regulation, but made an 8-0 run. A Garrett White trey with 1:51 remaining tied the game, followed by a Jaylon Scott putback.

Bethel missed a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining. Donté Simpson was fouled on the rebound and hit two free throws to tie the game up. The Threshers missed a shot at the regulation buzzer.

Bethel opened the overtime on a 7-1 run. Avila cut the Bethel lead to one point with 39 seconds left and missed a pair of shots in the remaining time.

Bethel trailed by 13 points in the first half, but was able to close the gap to five. Avila led 32-24 at the half.

Jaylon Scott led the Threshers with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Garrett White scored 19 points. Dakota Foster scored 12. Poe Bryant scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

Shandon Boone led Avila (7-11, 5-5 KCAC) with 25 points. Brandon Phillips scored 18 points with 16 rebounds. Simpson scored 17 points.

Bethel is 13-3, 8-2 in KCAC play. The Threshers host Oklahoma Wesleyan at 8 p.m. Wednesday. OWU is 12-4, 7-3 in KCAC play, after an 81-68 win over Tabor. The Eagles received votes in the last NAIA Division II poll.

BETHEL (13-3, 8-2 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 4-14 2-4 10, Greg White 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett White 6-17 2-3 19, Clifford Byrd II 3-11 0-0 6, Jordan Neely 1-4 0-0 3, Jaylon Scott 8-18 5-8 22, Danen Kistner 0-0 0-0 0, Terrell Marshall 3-7 1-4 7, Dakota Foster 4-10 2-2 12, Tavaughn Flowers 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 29-85 12-21 79.

AVILA (7-11, 5-5 KCAC) — Trey Heinrich 2-7 1-2 6, Brandon Phillips 9-20 0-2 18, Shandon Boone 7-21 7-7 25, Donte' Simpson 6-8 4-4 17, Jaylin Dinkins 2-7 0-2 5, Jadon Pyle 1-1 0-0 3, Clarence Johnson IV 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan DeShazer 1-4 2-4 4, Darien Minor 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-70 14-21 78.

Bethel;24;46;9;—79

Avila;32;38;—78

Total fouls — BC 16, AU 18. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 9-32 (Bryant 0-4, Ga.White 0-1, Gr.White 5-11, Byrd II 0-2, Neely 1-3, Scott 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Foster 2-6), AU 8-31 (Heinrich 1-3, Phillips 0-9, Boone 4-12, Simpson 1-1, Dinkins 1-5, Pyle 1-1). Rebounds — BC 52 (Scott 18), AU 53 (Phillips 16). Assists — BC 16 (Scott 5), AU 11 (Boone 3, Simpson 3). Turnovers — BC 12 (Ga.White 4), AU 20 (Boone 5). Blocked shots — BC 7 (Scott 4), AU 3 (Phillips 3). Steals — BC 11 (Ga.White 3, Scott 3), AU 7 (Boone 3). Officials — Clemens, Monty, Moritz. Attendance — 218.