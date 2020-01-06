A Colorado woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a collision on a highway in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by Russell A. Larger, 58, of Chula, Georgia, was northbound on US-283 highway about 1 p.m. when it went left of center and struck a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Sherry S. McKinnon, 73, of Foxfield, Colorado.

After the impact, the Suburban rolled and ended up in the west ditch.

Both drivers were transported to Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. Larger had suspected minor injuries, while McKinnon’s were fatal.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol reported. The crash occurred about nine miles south of US-56 highway.