A driver suffered a head injury when a vehicle went off the road in southeast Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

A driver suffered a head injury when a vehicle went off the road in southeast Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Stillwell Road and 166th Street.

A 19-year-old Bonner Springs woman was driving a 2008 Toyota 4Runner east on Stillwell Road. The vehicle went into a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The woman sought medical treatment at Olathe Medical Center.