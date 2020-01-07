The ongoing tension between the United States and Iran has led to increased security at Fort Leavenworth. And this may cause delays for visitors to the Army post, according to a statement released by the public affairs office for the fort’s garrison.

“Due to recent world events, security measures have been increased at Fort Leavenworth,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, visitors may experience delays as they enter and exit the fort. Visitors also may notice increased activity at the fort’s Visitor Control Center.

"We ask for everyone's patience and understanding during this time," the statement reads.

Iranian officials have threatened retaliation after an Iranian general was killed Friday in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq.