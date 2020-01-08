Security increases at fort

FORT LEAVENWORTH — The ongoing tension between the United States and Iran has led to increased security at Fort Leavenworth. And this may cause delays for visitors to the Army post, according to a statement released by the public affairs office for the fort’s garrison.

“Due to recent world events, security measures have been increased at Fort Leavenworth,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, visitors may experience delays as they enter and exit the fort. Visitors also may notice increased activity at the fort’s Visitor Control Center.

“We ask for everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” the statement reads.

Iranian officials retaliated with missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq after an Iranian general was killed Friday in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq. President Trump announced Wednesday that no Americans were injured in the strikes.

Corwine joins Wagle’s office

OTTAWA — A graduate of West Franklin High School has joined the Kansas Senate office as the new segislative director.

Senate President Susan Wagle announced this week Bailey Corwine, a 2015 graduate of West Franklin, was hired to the position,. which has been vacant since October. Corwine has a bachelor' degree in agricultural communications from the University of Arkansas and an Associate of Arts degreee in Farm Management from Allen County Community College.

“I was raised on a commercial cattle and row crop farm in Osage County where my family still farms and am honored to share my experience and education to serve the Senate and the people of Kansas,” Corwine said.