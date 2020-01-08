Jerry Dick Lucero, 64, of Inman, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born in Las Animas, Colorado, to Raphael and Flossie (Sherman) Lucero. He was a graduate of Las Animas High School, where he was a star athlete. He set the school track record in the two-mile, among other accomplishments.

He moved to McPherson in the 1970s and lived there for the majority of his life. He most recently worked as a machinist for John’s Sharpening Service in McPherson.

Widely known for his friendliness and terrific sense of humor, Jerry was beloved by his family and friends. He loved to listen to music, and root on the Denver Broncos, Kansas Jayhawks (basketball), and Oklahoma Sooners (football). He especially enjoyed holiday gatherings where he would undoubtedly fire up the grill and revel in having his family over.

He is survived by his children Lisa Shapiro (Jeremy), Leslie Lucero, Jeremiah Lucero (Maxine) and Amanda Lucero (Micah Dennett); grandchildren Otto Dennett, Logan Shapiro, and Jace Lucero; sister Betty Lucero; his step children, Shannon Spear and Chane Helm (Brittney); step grandchildren, Savannah Wild (Ben), Joscelyn Helm, Aspen Pryor, and Daytona Helm; and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Campos; his second wife, Lou Helm Lucero; parents Raphael and Flossie Lucero; brothers Ray Lucero, Pete Lucero, Ralph Lucero, Lupe Lucero, Louis Lucero, Joe Lucero; sister, Shirley Lucero; and step-son, Shawn Helm.

A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11, 2020), at the Inman Community Building, in Inman. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.