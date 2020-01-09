SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal football team will have a pair of representatives for the 2020 Shrine Bowl.
Sedgwick High School senior Kale Schroeder was named to the West Squad in a vote of media covering high school football in the state.
Sedgwick coach Jeff Werner was named an assistant coach for the West squad.
Schroeder, a 5-10, 170-pound running back. He had 135 carries for 1,259 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 24 receptions for 478 yards and two touchdowns. He finished his prep career with 2,000 yards rushing and receiving.
Schroeder was an all-state wide receiver as a junior and switched to running back as a senior, leading the team in both yards and touchdowns.
“I know Kale is very deserving to be selected to the Kansas Shrine Bowl,” Werner said. “He has been a big part of our success the last four years. I am excited to see him play one more time in a Sedgwick helmet. It is also a big thrill to be included in the game as a coach. It has been a goal of mine for a long time. To be a part of something that does great things for children that need help is something I am pumped about. I am also looking forward to working with the top Kansas high school players from the West side of the state. It is humbling to be join some of the coaches that I have worked for as a Shrine Bowl Coach. I worked for Ted Jantz and Brent Glann when I was a Newton High coach. They both coached in the game. I am looking forward to seeing what this experience is all about. It is going to be a memory of a lifetime.”
Sedgwick finished the season 10-1, winning the Heart of America League, a district title and reaching the Class 1A playoff quarterfinals.
The Shrine Bowl will be 7 p.m. June 18 at the Moore Bowl, Yager Stadium on the campus of Washburn University in Topeka.
2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl East Squad
Adam Albertini, St. Paul, 8 Man-II, 5-9, 170
Luke Barger, De Soto, 5A, 6-1, 214
Hunter Boone, Prairie View, 3A, 5-11, 185
Ty Bowman, Chanute, 4A, 6-6, 215
Quinn Buessing, Axtell, 8 Man-II, 6-1, 185
Brian Burns, Bishop Miege, 4A, 6-5, 260
Jaylen Carter, Washburn Rural, 6A, 5-11, 175
Thomas Cook, Blue Valley West, 6A, 6-1, 210
Kody Davoren, Rossville, 2A, 6-2, 235
Gabe Garber, Sabetha, 3A, 6-0, 180
Jonathan Goetting, St. Mary’s-Colgan, 1A, 6-3, 230
Da'Vonshai Harden, Topeka, 6A, 6-4, 205
Kordan Harris, Saint Thomas Aquinas, 5A, 5-9, 170
Connor Hasz, Paola, 4A, 5-7, 155
Kamble Haverkamp, Centralia, 1A, 5-10, 170
Conor Haviland, Humboldt, 2A, 6-1, 185
Colby Hoelting, Olpe, 1A, 5-8, 160
Atreyau Hornbeak, Marysville, 3A, 6-0, 195
Isaiah Jackson, Gardner-Edgerton, 6A, 6-1, 308
Caype Johnston, Erie, 2A, 6-3, 312
Kyle Kelly, Mill Valley, 5A, 6-6, 255
Bryce Krone, Bonner Springs, 4A, 6-1, 220
Ty Lindenman, Shawnee Mission Northwest, 6A, 5-7, 150
Nate Matlack, Olathe East, 6A, 6-4, 220
Hayden Pauls, Emporia, 5A, 6-5, 270
Grant Roush, Perry-Lecompton, 3A, 6-0, 160
Kauli Saili, Jefferson West, 3A, 5-11, 275
Cole Sample, Tonganoxie, 4A, 6-3, 285
Andrew Schmidtlein, Topeka Hayden, 3A, 5-10, 215
Ethan Shawver, Riverton, 2A, 5-8, 190
Reid Spachman, Blue Valley North, 6A, 6-3, 215
Evan Taylor, Blue Valley, 6A, 6-1, 260
Ky Thomas, Topeka, 6A, 6-0, 205
Bryce Uphaus, Nemaha Central, 2A, 6-1, 185
Carson Williams, Jackson Heights, 1A, 6-2, 255
Dariq Williams, Parsons, 3A, 5-11, 175
2020 Kansas Shrine Bowl West Squad
Xavier Bell, Andover Central, 4A, 6-3, 174
Hayden Brown, Hays High School, 5A, 5-10, 175
Jeremiah Brown, Wichita West, 6A, 5-7, 150
Jared Casey, Plainville, 1A, 6-0, 225
Refujio Chairez, Garden City, 6A, 6-1, 300
Preven Christon, Maize, 5A, 6-1, 185
Alex Conn, Derby, 6A, 6-6, 285
Brady Dinkel, St. Francis, 8 Man-I, 6-2, 185
Tyler Dorsey, Derby, 6A, 6-1, 255
Scotti Easter, Andale, 3A, 6-0, 175
Beau Foster, Dodge City, 6A, 6-0, 185
Jacob Fredrickson, Buhler, 4A, 6-0, 285
Ty Garrett, Salina South, 5A, 6-3, 220
Garrett Harmison, Riley County, 2A, 6-3, 205
Creighton Johnson, Beloit, 3A, 6-0, 250
Jackson Kavanagh, Salina Central, 5A, 6-1, 190
Dawson Martin, Conway Springs, 2A, 6-0, 280
Kade Melvin, Norton Community, 2A, 6-0, 180
Dalton Miller, Great Bend, 5A, 5-11, 195
Trevion Mitchell, Maize South, 5A, 5-11, 170
Joel Montgomery, Smith Center, 1A, 6-0, 185
Carter Morrow, Goddard, 4A, 6-4, 210
Chance Omli, Goddard-Eisenhower, 5A, 6-2, 185
Hadley Panzer, Lakin, 2A, 6-4, 295
Wyatt Pedigo, Hoisington, 2A, 6-0, 215
Riley Petz, Cheney, 3A, 6-1, 165
Kale Schroeder, Sedgwick, 1A, 5-10, 170
Sam Shields, Manhattan, 6A, 6-4, 285
Phoenix Smith, Bishop Carroll, 5A, 6-3, 215
Calvin Stapp, Colby, 3A, 5-10, 170
Nolan Streit, Clearwater, 3A, 6-1, 190
Kel Stroud, Chapman, 3A, 6-4, 285
Cody Stufflebean, McPherson, 4A, 6-5, 242
Javon Wheeler, Wichita Northwest, 5A, 5-11, 255
Joe Williams III, Wichita North, 6A, 5-9, 175
Hunter Yager, Scott Community, 3A, 6-0, 190