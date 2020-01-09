1. Artist Talk with Darren Morawitz: 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join the Hutchinson Art Center for an Artist Talk with Darren Morawitz. He will explain his thoughts and ideas behind our January 2020 main exhibit, “The Wondrous and the Weird,” as well as answer questions and inquiries about his artwork. The talk will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public with free admission. Doors open at 6 p.m. and light refreshments will be served. This is a great chance to learn more about what goes on behind the scenes in the art world.

2. Reading Rendezvous: 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutch In Harmony. In observance of Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking Awareness month, the group will be reading "Forever Loved: Exposing the Hidden Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Canada" by Memee Lavell-Harvard and Jennifer Brant. We'll also include a fun read-aloud of the children's book "My Heart Fills With Happiness" by Monique Gray Smith. You're encouraged to read the adult selection prior to learn and better join the discussion, but you're still invited to attend and listen if you've not read it.

3. On The Hook Fish & Chips: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 9, Kohl's parking lot, 1300 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. On The Hook Fish and Chips Food Truck will be outside Kohl's for lunch and dinner, offering some of the best wild Alaskan cod fish and chips in the Midwest.