Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to 13 S. Main St. in South Hutchinson, on the west side. In 1952, Dale Bartley built and opened a confectionery at 13 S. Main St. and called it "The Alaskan Malt Shop."

In 1957, he added a small row-style motel with offices to the grouping and called it "The Alaskan Motel." By 1962, Clark Selby owned the motel and Lucile Little owned the malt shop. By 1972, Ellis and Suzanne Meeks owned the grouping. In 1976, the malt shop disappeared.

The motel went through a myriad of owners until 1991 when Dilip Shah purchased it. After that, it was essentially rented as small apartments. Today, the property is currently owned by Sejal S. Shah.