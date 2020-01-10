Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

5 Pin;39;29

Eastgate Lanes;36.5;31.5

Ballard Aviation;36;32

Some Beaches;35.5;32.5

Eastgate Chicks;35;33

Family Ties;33.5;34.5

Osima;30.5;37.5

Ball Hugger;26;42

High Single Game — Judy Brenzikofer, Tammi Frederick, 202; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 559; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 690; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 1,906.

EASTGATE METRO

Eastgate Lanes;4;0

Todd’s Pro Shop;4;0

Hillsboro Ford;4;0

Prestige Worldwide;4;0

Scotty’s Dogs;4;0

Moxie’s Drinking Team;2;2

Fusion 5;2;2

Team Retired;0;4

Busy Bee’s;0;4

One Left;0;4

Looney Tunes;0;4

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 290; Women: Melissa Barton, 219; High Series — Men: Austin Wedgewood, 722; Women: Melissa Barton, 606; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,115; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,201.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;7;1

It Doesn’t Matter;7;1

GGG;4;4

Platinum PDR;3;5

We Need Some;3;5

Gear Heads;3;5

Ball Busters;2;6

Give ‘Em 3;2;6

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 268; Women: Lisa Clark, 213; High Series — Men: Monte Rans, 682; Women: Lisa Clark, 551. High Team Game — GGG, 1,069; High Team Series — GGG, 3,016.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;40;20

Hopefuls;36;24

Sassy Four;33.5;26.5

Rollaids;31;29

Lucky Four;21.5;38.5

Friends;18;42

High Single Game — Men: Bob Fields, 222; Women: Vickie Cook, 223; High Single Series — Men: Bob Fields, 620; Women: Vickie Cook, 609; High Team Game — Misfits, 753; High Team Series — Misfits, 2,243.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;47;25

Winssome;44;28

Foxes;43;29

3 G’s;39.5;32.5

Die Hards;38;34

Just Luck;37.5;34.5

Teddy Bears;33;39

Shish Kabobs;28.5;43.5

Spare Me;25;47

Barb’s Kids;24.5;47.5

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 236; Women: Sharon Oursler, 222; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 642; Women: Sharon Oursler, 583; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 768; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,176.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;37;27

Arrowhead;36;28

Midway Motors;35.5;28.5

Heavy Pork;32;32

We B Gone;29;35

All 3 Holes;28.5;35.5

Roofing Services;27;37

Miles Properties;27;37

High Single Game — George Ashcraft, Buggsy’s Raiders, 267; High Single Series — Brett Ashcraft, Midway Motors, 698; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 1,053; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,034.

FRIDAY TRIO

Whatever;32;12

Who Knows;28;16

Rat Pack;27.5;16.5

Gutter Gunners;24;20

I Don’t Care;23;21

The Nines;21;23

Wgas;21;23

La Familia;19;25

Gutterball Shooters;16.5;27.5

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 257; Women: Pam Thomas, 232; High Series — Men: Eric Thomas, 678; Women: Pam Thomas, 521; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, The Nines, 578; High Team Series — The Nines, 1,629.