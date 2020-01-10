A winter storm could bring freezing rain and snow this evening.

“It will start off as rain,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Residents likely will see rain during the daytime hours today. Magaha said Leavenworth County could receive between one and 1.5 inches of rain.

He said forecasters are predicting the rain will start changing over to freezing rain and snow during the evening. Snowfall could continue Saturday.

Magaha said up to one-tenth of an inch of ice may be possible.

He said three to six inches of snow may be possible in Leavenworth County.

Mike McDonald, public works director for the city of Leavenworth, said street crews are preparing to respond to the anticipated winter storm.

He said public works personnel can review procedures and check equipment ahead of a storm.

“We had a meeting (Thursday) to over some things,” McDonald said.

He said a larger meeting is planned for today.

He said crews likely will begin working 12-hour shifts at noon today.

McDonald said street personnel like to pretreat roads for winter storms. But today’s storm system may not provide much of a window to do that.

He said crews likely will put chains on their tires in case they are needed during the response to the storm. He said the chains can be removed if it is determined they are not needed.

“It’s easier to take them off than put them on,” he said.

McDonald said specific city personnel may be assigned to limb removal in case ice causes tree limbs to break and fall.

After temperatures reached the 60s Thursday, the weekend will be colder.

The high temperature today is expected to be around 38 degrees in Leavenworth. The high Saturday will be near 25, according to the National Weather Service.

