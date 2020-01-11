A winter storm that began Friday and ended Saturday brought Topeka 0.7 inches of snowfall, which was less than forecasters had predicted.

Still, 3 to 4 inches of snow were recorded just to the south and east of the capital city in Osage, Coffey, Anderson, Franklin and Douglas counties, said meteorologist Matt Flanagan of the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

And the storm left its mark in Topeka, where police Lt. Joe Perry said the snow and ice it brought left the streets somewhat slippery.

Shawnee County had been among areas covered by a winter storm warning the weather service issued Friday for northeast Kansas.

That warning prompted numerous event cancellations and the early closings Friday afternoon of various government offices. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly shut down state offices in Shawnee County and released nonessential state employees at noon — five hours earlier than usual.

The storm began Friday, bringing rain to northeast Kansas. That transformed Friday afternoon and evening to ice and sleet, which accumulated on roadways, trees and power lines.

Numerous traffic crashes occurred Friday afternoon and evening on slick streets and roads throughout northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 11 vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash that occurred about 4:30 p.m on the K-18 highway bridge over the Kansas River in Riley County. One person suffered injuries, which appeared minor.

Power outages brought about by the ice affected hundreds of homes and businesses Friday evening.

But Evergy indicated Saturday it had taken care of almost all of those, with less than five homes and businesses still being without power in northeast Kansas as of 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Friday's ice and sleet had transitioned by Saturday morning in northeast Kansas to snow, which ended during the early afternoon.

The Topeka Police Department announced Saturday afternoon it was going back to its regular accident reporting procedures.

Various area law enforcement agencies — including Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office — on Friday had implemented walk-in accident reporting procedures, during which they respond to scenes of crashes only if they involved possible injuries or death, impairment, major traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances or vehicles that required towing.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office continued late Saturday afternoon to main walk-in accident reporting.