Several new applications for Hutchinson city manager came in on Monday, the last day the advertisement originally listed for applications, Hutchinson Director of Human Resources Tom Sanders said hiring consultant Kurt Hodgen told him Monday.

Hodgen also relayed that he is extending the recruitment period, because much of the original month-long recruitment period fell within the holiday season, according to Sanders.

Efforts by The News to reach Hodgen with Strategic Government Resources, which has offices in Keller, Texas, have been unsuccessful. The company’s online job board lists the expiration date for the posted opening of Hutchinson city manager as Jan. 27. A review of the applications will begin after 5 p.m. Jan. 27.

Sanders has not seen the applications but said the total number is in the ballpark of 20.

Hutchinson City Manager John Deardoff is slated to resign March 27.

Initially, the job posting was to appear around Dec. 1 and applicants were to have about one month to apply. The ad, based on input the consultants received from the City Council, city staff, and members of the community, did not appear until mid-December. The extra two weeks for the application process have stretched the timetable again.

The top finalists will be invited to Hutchinson for interviews, and the community will have an opportunity to meet the contenders.