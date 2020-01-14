TOPEKA — Kansas will begin issuing new personalized license plates Wednesday that celebrate the state's status as a power player for renewable energy.

The new design features wind turbines profiled against a sunrise.

"Kansas is a leader in alternative energy, and this plate helps feature the fact the state has a long history of adopting technology that shapes the future," said Mark Burghart, secretary for the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Wind-generated power in Kansas grew six-fold from 2009 to 2018, and a report last year found that Kansas was the nation's top producer of wind energy with more than 36% of total electricity coming from wind power.

“I am pleased that this license plate design comes on the heels of Kansas being ranked first in the nation for percentage of electricity produced by wind,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “At the same time, it is a display of an expanding industry that contributes so much to the economic fabric of our state.”

Residents can order the "Powering the Future" plates through their county treasurer's office for $45.50, which is in addition to normal registration fees and taxes.

To get the plate, residents will need their current registration receipt, a photo ID and proof of insurance. They will get a temporary tag, and the metal plate will arrive in the mail.

The application for a new plate can be printed from ksrevenue.org and filled out before the visit to the county treasurer's office.

Drivers who already have a 2015 personalized plate will be notified by mail of the option to switch 45 days before their registration is due. They will have the option to keep the 2015 plate. They also can order a new one ahead of the regular renewal month.

"The new personalized plate design has been highly anticipated," said David Harper, the state's director of vehicles. "We are happy that people continue to take pride in and show interest in the option for personalized plates."