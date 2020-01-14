No injuries were reported after a pickup truck rear-ended a snow plow truck south of Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

No injuries were reported after a pickup truck rear-ended a snow plow truck south of Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office.

The crash was reported at 10:57 a.m. Saturday at U.S. 24-40 and Stillwell Road.

A 2016 Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 63-year-old Gravois Mills, Missouri, man struck the rear of a county-owned Freightliner salt and snow plow truck. The county truck was driven by a 39-year-old Leavenworth woman.

The pickup was towed from the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff