Many of the elected positions within the Leavenworth County government will be up for election later this year. And a couple of elected officials already have filed for reelection.

County Commissioner Doug Smith and County Treasurer Janice Van Parys filed for reelection Dec. 31, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Others who want to run for county offices still have time to file. The filing deadline is June 1.

Smith represents the County Commission’s 3rd District, which includes the city of Basehor.

The County Commission seats for Districts 2, 4 and 5 also will be up for election this year.

The election for District 2, which currently is represented by Commissioner Vicky Kaaz, will be for a four-year term.

The elections for Districts 4 and 5 will be for only two-year terms, according to Klasinski.

Voters selected Commissioners Chad Schimke and Mike Stieben to represents Districts 4 and 5 last year in a special election as part of an expansion of the commission.

Klasinski said the two new seats will be up for election to two-year terms this year. But the seats eventually will be on a four-year election cycle.

In addition to four County Commission seats and the treasurer’s position, the positions of county clerk, register of deeds, county attorney and sheriff will be up for election this year.

The primary election will take place Aug. 4. The general election will be Nov. 3.

