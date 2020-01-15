A Leavenworth man has been convicted of a weapons charge and other counts stemming from a police pursuit, according to a prosecution official.

David A. Kelly, 26, was convicted Monday in Leavenworth County District Court of being a felon in possession of firearm, attempting to flee and elude an officer and transporting an open container of alcohol.

The jury’s verdict followed a one-day trial.

The charges stem from a July 30, 2018, incident. Leavenworth police were called regarding a possible assault involving someone who reportedly was driving a Jeep.

Police officers determined the vehicle was one used by Kelly. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Kelly reportedly led authorities on a high speed chase, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Officers eventually were able to stop the vehicle. Kelly reportedly was found to be in possession of a handgun. Officers also found a bottle of liquor in the vehicle.

Kelly had been convicted in 2013 of making a criminal threat.

“We are incredibly grateful that no one got hurt,” Thompson said in a news release. “This was a dangerous situation, all elude cases are especially with the fact that there was a firearm involved.”